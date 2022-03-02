Russian money transfer service working in Azerbaijan as usual
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Russian 'Zolotaya Korona' [Golden Crown] money transfer service is working in Azerbaijan as usual, Ivan Sitnov, director of the service, told Trend.
"We are in constant dialogue with our partners in Azerbaijan. All the payments are being made as usual, transfers are being issued and transferred in all available currencies: dollar, euro, ruble, manat," Sitnov said.
In Russia, the volatility of the national currency has surged in recent days: in some banks, the US dollar has risen in price from nearly 80 ruble to 140-190 ruble.
The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate on February 28, 2022 to 20 percent per annum.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Numerous Azerbaijanis transported from Ukraine’s Odessa city to border with Moldova - state committee (PHOTO)
UN resident coordinator announces time frame of experts mission’s visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated lands
This project of Baku Steel Company opened up broad opportunities for economic development (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Another group of Azerbaijanis arriving in Moldova from Ukraine to be evacuated on March 2 – ambassador
Azerbaijan always taken position that makes significant contribution to ensuring peace and security at global level - deputy director of Trend News Agency (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev received in video format energy minister of Romania and special envoy of President of Romania (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Ukraine authorities announced termination of railway communication with the south of country (PHOTO)
At the request of Parliamentary Committee on Foreign affairs, Shringla briefs on Ukraine, Operation Ganga
Russia and the West should establish mutually beneficial relations - Turkish president's spokesperson
Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects - Zelensky
Serbian companies have high potential to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister