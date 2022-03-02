Russian money transfer service working in Azerbaijan as usual

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russian 'Zolotaya Korona' [Golden Crown] money transfer service is working in Azerbaijan as usual, Ivan Sitnov, director of the service, told Trend.

"We are in constant dialogue with our partners in Azerbaijan. All the payments are being made as usual, transfers are being issued and transferred in all available currencies: dollar, euro, ruble, manat," Sitnov said.

In Russia, the volatility of the national currency has surged in recent days: in some banks, the US dollar has risen in price from nearly 80 ruble to 140-190 ruble.

The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to raise the key rate on February 28, 2022 to 20 percent per annum.