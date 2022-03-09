Azerbaijani State Customs Committee’s obligations to state budget surpass forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Customs Committee fulfilled its obligations to the state budget by 126.28 percent from January through February 2022, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

“According to the preliminary data, 820.8 million manat ($482.8 million) were transferred to the state budget, which is by 170.8 million manat ($100.5 million) more than the forecast,” Mehdiyev said.