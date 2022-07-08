Azerbaijan, WB address issues of SME financing (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As part of his working visit to Washington, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Executive Director of the World Bank Group Katarzyna Zajdel-Kurowska and Knowledge Management Lead at SME Finance Forum, Managed by the IFC (International Finance Corporation) Khrystyna Kushnir.

The sides exchanged views on the implementation of joint initiatives with the WB and explored ways of participating in various bank projects, as well as financing SMEs.