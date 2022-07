BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Director for Eastern Neighbourhood and Institution Building at the European Commission Lawrence Meredith, Trend reports via the minister’s Twitter post.

"During the meeting, we discussed cooperation with the European Union, creation of a working group in the field of investment identification, as well as investment opportunities and potential projects in the private and public sectors," Jabbarov said.