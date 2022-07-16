Azerbaijan discloses annual inflation rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan's annual inflation accounted for 12.9 percent, while the food price index increased by 19 percent from January through June 2022, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on the results of six months of 2022, Trend reports.

The minister noted the approval and implementation of a special anti-inflationary program in Azerbaijan.

"As part of the program, the country has taken comprehensive measures to ensure healthy competition in the food markets and prevent price manipulation, protect threshold of food self-sufficiency of the domestic market, ensure stable imports and effective control over the export of the goods, as well as to expand domestic production," Jabbarov said.