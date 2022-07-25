Azerbaijan, UAE review expanding collaboration, exchanging SME experience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blushi.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation between the Azerbaijani and the UAE's entrepreneurs, the joint initiatives, and exchanging experience in the SME sector.