Sixteen Azerbaijani teams participating in Teknofest in Türkiye - deputy minister

SAMSUN, Türkiye, August 30. A total of 16 Azerbaijani teams are taking part in the Aviation, Space and Technology Festival – Teknofest being held in the Turkish Samsun city, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rovshan Rustamov told Trend.

According to Rustamov, these teams are winners of "Teknofest Azerbaijan".

"Today there is a very great interest in their technological solutions. After the Teknofest festival held in Azerbaijan, we received numerous requests, and we made sure that our youth chooses the field of technologies," he said.