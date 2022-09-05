Moldova eyes long-term gas supply contract signing with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Moldova is considering signing a long-term gas supply contract with Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Andrei Spinu said, Trend reports via Moldovan media.

“The government is preparing for emergency situations. Currently we are in talks with Romania and Azerbaijan on long-term gas supply contract signing,” he said.

According to Spinu, Moldova is connected to the European Network of Transmission System Operators (Entso E), and this gives more opportunities, including buying from Romania or other EU countries, however, at a very high price.

Moldova has reserves of 35 million cubic meters of gas, in winter this volume will last for a maximum of ten days. However, Spinu claims that this period is enough for the authorities to find gas from other sources.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm