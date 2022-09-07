Azerbaijan to participate in international economic co-op forum in Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. An International Economic Cooperation Forum will be held in Minks, Belarus on September 9, where representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and other countries are expected to attend, representative of Committee of Economics Mingorispolkom Tatiana Selivonik said, Trend reports via Belarusian media.

"The International Economic Cooperation Forum,which will be held at National library of Belarus on September 9, is planned to be held during the celebration of the City Day. More than 100 foreign delegation have already confirmed their participation," Selivonik said.

She said the forum will be attended by representatives of leading Belarusian ministries, large Belarusian enterprises.

"The country hopes to sign contracts," she said. "Also, Belarusian companies should be able to find contractors on this forum. Investment and industrial potential, tourism will be discussed during the forum, so that even more countries visit Belarus," Selivonik said.