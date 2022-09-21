Azerbaijan, Poland eye expanding ties in tourism field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Azerbaijan and Poland's eye expanding cooperation in the tourism sector, Trend reports via the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between Chairman of the Board of the Association Goydaniz Gahramanov and Ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski.

The sides pointed out the importance of expanding and developing cooperation between tourism organizations of the two countries, organizing information tours for travel companies, and increasing the number of mutual visits.

Gahramanov said that it is important to expand cooperation between travel companies of the two countries and exchange experiences, and the increase in the number of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Poland will have a positive impact on the tourist relations between the two countries and the number of tourists.

Ambassador Poborski noted Poland’s interest in expanding and developing relations in the sector.

Meanwhile, LOT Polish Airlines has been operating regular flights on the Warsaw-Baku-Warsaw route since May 2022.

