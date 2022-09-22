Boosting gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe is crucial - Hungarian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan is extremely important for Europe, Péter Sztáray, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary said at the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG), Trend reports.

Hungary is in close cooperation with its immediate partners such as Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Georgia in finding ways to diversify its energy imports, the minister said.

“Hungary is in a very special position. We have already built gas interconnectors to six or seven of our neighbors. But there are still missing decisions, a lack of infrastructure. Until we can fully diversify our supplies, we cannot fully destroy our economies just for the sake of sanctioning Russia,” he noted.