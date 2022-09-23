Azerbaijan can cancel exemption of state duty for mandatory labeling of tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Exemption of state duty for mandatory labeling of tobacco products can be cancelled in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law ‘On state duty’, which has been submitted for discussion at meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.

According to the amendment, manufacturers and importers of tobacco products will be exempted from paying the state duty provided for in Article 20-3.2.1 of this law (-0.07 for providing mandatory labeling of excisable goods) for mandatory labeling of these products within one month from the date of receipt of the notification from the authority (institution) established by the relevant executive authority on connection to the information system.

The body (institution), determined by the relevant executive authority, may extend the period specified in the first sentence of this article five times, but not more than one month.