Azerbaijan to create unified state automated information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. 'Track and Trace' unified state automated information system will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the Tax Code at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship and recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Parliament.

The draft law will be prepared in order to regulate the circulation of excise goods and goods with mandatory labeling and ensure tax control over the import, production, sale and circulation of these goods. With the adoption of the draft law, it's planned to create a 'Track and Trace' unified state automated information system, which allows controlling the circulation of excise goods and goods with mandatory labeling, along the entire chain from production and import to the end consumer. This will play an important role in eliminating the shadow economy, preventing counterfeiting of excise goods and excise stamps, and ultimately protecting consumer rights.