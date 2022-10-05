Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign MoU on halal quality infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Representatives of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute (AZSTAND) under the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control of the Ministry of Economy participated in the annual meeting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing the State Service.

AZSTAND and the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology (KazStandard) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on halal quality infrastructure.

The sides agreed on the exchange of experience in standardizing halal products, training specialists, technical cooperation, and stimulus measures for halal certification.

The development of halal standards will meet the requirements of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC).