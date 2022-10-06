Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's SMBDA talks Turkish "Getir" company's entering Azerbaijani market (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 6 October 2022 19:59 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SMBDA talks Turkish "Getir" company's entering Azerbaijani market (PHOTO)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports citing SMBDA Chairman of the Management Board Orkhan Mammadov's Twitter post.

Following the tweet, Mammadov met with the CEO of the Turkish 'Getir' company Hatice Evren.

"We discussed the entry of the Turkish 'Getir' to the Azerbaijani market. The company offers rapid deliveries of commodities and works through the appropriate software," the chairman tweeted.

