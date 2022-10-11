New memorandum of understanding between Azerbaijan, Latvia approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Food and Veterinary Service of the Republic of Latvia on cooperation for food security has been approved, Trend reports.

Thus, the bill approving the MoU was submitted for discussion at the Azerbaijani Parliament's plenary session on October 11.

During the discussions, the MPs underscored the document's crucial role in contributing to the development of relevant cooperation between the two countries.

Following the parliamentary discussions, the memorandum was put to a vote and adopted.