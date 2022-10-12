Azerbaijani SMBDA and Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign memorandum of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. A number of documents was signed among which are the memorandum of cooperation between Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

These documents were signed during the ceremony attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on October 11 in Bishkek.

Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov and President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyzstan Marat Sharshakaev signed the memorandum of cooperation.

The memorandum provides for such issues as promoting cooperation in the field of trade and investment, exchanging information in these areas, exchanging experience and services, organizing business missions, mutual support for the development of relations between businessmen, searching for business partners and creating platforms for cooperation.