Azerbaijan to expand orchards areas in liberated territories, says official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Azerbaijan will establish orchards on 130 hectares of lands in its liberated territories by 2023, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Sarvan Jafarov said, speaking at the "Green Economy" book presentation ceremony on October 14, Trend reports.

As he noted, the country's Ministry of Agriculture keeps taking actions for the efficient use of the economic and agricultural potential of liberated territories.

Jafarov said that 50,000 hectares of land were sown during the period from 2021 through 2022.

"The ministry carried out the practice of planting different crops on a given land area. In addition, orchards of ​​1,800 hectares have been established, and the creation of ​​130 hectares' fruit gardens are scheduled for 2023," he said.