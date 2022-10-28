Azerbaijan's Central Bank works, considering West's sanctions against Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exercises control given the West's sanctions against Russia, Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on October 28, Trend reports.

Kazimov noted that each bank, including the Central Bank, is attentive to its reputation.

"The Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to exert control, considering the sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. We haven't noticed any actions that could come under the sanctions," he added.