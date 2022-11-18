Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund provides loan for local production support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main aims of which is the promotion of local production, provided a concessional loan to Azer Jorab LLC, Trend reports via the Twitter post of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

"Within the framework of support measures for the local production, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided 500,000 manat ($294,117) in concessional loan to Azer Jorab LLC for the establishment of the factory for manufacturing socks. As a result of the execution of the project, 40 new jobs will be created," said the minister.