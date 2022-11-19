Establishment of Azerbaijani embassy in Israel to promote dev't of economic relations — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The establishment of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will contribute to the development of economic relations between the two countries, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's tweet.

"As co-chairman of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, I believe that the establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel will make an important contribution to our activities in expanding cooperation between our countries, promoting economic and trade relations, and further strengthening our partnership," the minister wrote.