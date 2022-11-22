Co-op expansion between Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. There is a potential to expand the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the fields of agriculture, industry, construction, energy, information technology, etc., said Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov, at the Azerbaijani-Serbian business forum held in Belgrad, Trend reports via the Economy Ministry.

Mammadov spoke about the ongoing economic reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as about favorable opportunities created for entrepreneurs and investors, and noted that the business forum is going to contribute to the expansion of economic ties and the creation of new opportunities for cooperation.

Special Advisor to the Minister of Economy of Serbia, Mirjana Filipovic, noted the country's interest in expanding ties with Azerbaijan.

Addressing the forum, Valeh Aleskerov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone, spoke about the investment opportunities of the economic zone. The Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, Orkhan Mammadov, spoke about the opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan's and Serbia's SMBs. The Head of AZPROMO, Yusif Abdullayev, noted the favorable business and investment conditions created in the country and export potential.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade and honored his memory.

The forum was held on November 21 with the joint organization of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia (CCIS) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).