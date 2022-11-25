Entrepreneurs of Russian Khabarovsk region aim to enter Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A videoconference was held between the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan and business representatives of Russian Khabarovsk region within the ‘Hour with Trade Representative’ project of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, Trend reports on November 25.

During the event, special attention was paid to participation in specialized exhibition events held in Azerbaijan, as well as work with Azerbaijani distributors.

Besides, Russian Trade Representative in the country Ruslan Mirsayapov presented latest information on customs, logistics and financial aspects of entering the Azerbaijani market, the needs of Azerbaijani consumers and businesses in the current economic situation, the possibilities of a trade mission to support the export activities of Russian enterprises, and answered the questions of Khabarovsk entrepreneurs.

Director of the Export Support Center of the Khabarovsk Region Anastasiya Molokova who also took part in the conference spoke about the foreign trade cooperation between the region and Azerbaijan, the possibilities of Khabarovsk companies to expand the range and increase the volume of export supplies.

The event was attended by representatives of seven enterprises of the Khabarovsk region operating in the woodworking, food, automotive, pharmaceutical and pulp industries, and tourism.