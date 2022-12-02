Bank Respublika and Entrepreneurship Development Fund implemented joint project for female entrepreneurs

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bank Respublika, one of the leading banks in the country, have successfully completed the project titled "The Intricacies of business", organized jointly for female entrepreneurs working in the regions.

During the trainings held within the framework of the project employees of the Bank and the Fund informed female entrepreneurs on preferential lending, initial sources of capital, incomes and expenses, advertising, tax legislation, legal basics of business as well as responded to questions.

Osman Khaliyev, Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Development Fund and Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Respublika made spoke at the event held in Ganja, noting the role of women in the development of entrepreneurship and informing the participants about the work done to support entrepreneurship activities.

It should be noted that a large number of women engaged in entrepreneurial activities in the cities of Khachmaz, Masalla, Sheki and Ganja took part in the project implemented in October-November of this year. The project aimed at improving the knowledge and skills of female entrepreneurs and their involvement in active entrepreneurial activity in the economic development of the region.