Azerbaijan reveals planned state budget funds for Nakhchivan Customs Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. A total of 20.1 million manat ($11.8 million) is planned to be allocated for the maintenance of the Nakhchivan Main Customs Department set up on the basis of the abolished Customs Committee of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said on December 5, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark during a discussion of the state budget for 2023 at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.