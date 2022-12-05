Azerbaijan increases revenues and expenditures of state budget for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Both the revenues and expenditures of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023 are proposed to increase by 53 million manat, Trend reports.

The amendments to the state budget for 2023 have been discussed during today's session of the Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendments, the revenues of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023 are going to total more than 30.773 billion or $18.1 billion (+53.278 million manat or $31.3 million), the expenditures - more than 33.353 billion manat or $19.62 billion (+53.278 million manat or $31.3 million), including the centralized revenues - more than 30.016 billion manat or $17.66 billion (+53.278 million manat or $31.3 million).

The local revenues have been approved in the amount of 756.98 million manat ($445.2 million), the centralized revenues - 32.583 billion manat or $19.17 billion (+53.278 million manat or $31.3 million), local expenditures - 769.286 million manat ($452.5 million).

After the discussion, the budget was recommended for the plenary session in the third reading.