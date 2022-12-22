Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign Memorandum of Understanding in construction industry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Agreement (MOA) on improving the regulatory and unified evaluation system in construction on December 22, Trend reports.

The memorandum is aimed at strengthening cooperation in the construction industry.

The document was signed by Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum and Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

The sides stressed that this memorandum would facilitate Azerbaijan-Türkiye cooperation.