Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan seek to expand transport and logistics ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan to expand transport and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Port of Baku.

The issue was discussed, between Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Jamshid Khojayev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov, Director general of Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, as well as officials of the state institutions and leaders of private companies from Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the broadening of cooperation between the dry ports operating in Uzbekistan and the Port of Baku.

Throughout the discussions, representatives of the two countries talked about the involvement of Uzbek companies in Baku port infrastructure projects, as well as prospects of increasing cargo transportation between Asia and Europe through the Port of Baku.

Furthermore, the sides emphasized the prospects of opening Uzbek warehouses and container terminals on the basis of the Baku International Commercial Sea Port, as well as organizing a meeting of the Joint Commission on International Road Transport to discuss issues of mutual cargo transportation.