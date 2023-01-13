Azerbaijan may involve Czech companies in its 'smart projects'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Czech companies may be involved in 'smart city' and 'smart village' projects in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy.

This matter was discussed at the meeting that was held between Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister, Co-Chairman of the Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, Sahib Mammadov, and Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Co-Chairman of the commission from the Czech side, Petr Tresnak.

During the meeting, discussions on the development of Azerbaijani-Czech relations were held, and the importance of mutual visits was noted.

Mammadov noted that in terms of strengthening economic and trade partnerships, this commission is a useful platform.

He noted that there are huge possibilities for enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade, industry, transport, and tourism between the two countries.

In turn, Tresnak noted the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and shared his opinions on expanding the ties.

Issues of the commission's activities, expansion of trade, and economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting.