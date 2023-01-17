Azerbaijani-Czech cooperation shows gradual recovery in 2022 – Czech official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic revived over the past after a previous slowdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cooperation developed in many directions, Jaroslav Kurfürst, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, told Trend.

"Trade and economic cooperation is among the top priorities of our bilateral relations. The trade statistics of 2022, which was significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, have shown gradual recovery and impressive year-on-year growth. According to the data of the Czech Statistical Office, the trade turnover in the period from January through November 2022 has increased by 116 percent, which is really promising," he said.

According to the deputy minister, a gradual return of Czech companies to the Azerbaijani market has been observed from the second half of 2022, with the revival of these business activities supported by the resumption of the direct Prague-Baku air route.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic has also been talking about activities promoting economic and trade cooperation with relevant Azerbaijani institutions, Kurfürst noted.

"Several projects are in the initial stage of discussion. We believe that the upcoming 5th Session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation and accompanying business forum in Prague in early March will provide further momentum," he concluded.