Attention of world elite locked on Azerbaijan, as Davos Forum continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. This year, the World Economic Forum in Davos is centered around the ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ topic. Of more than 2,700 participants from 30 countries, 50 of them are Heads of State. Azerbaijan is represented at the forum by President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev has already held a number important meetings in Davos, both with the representatives of influential companies and presidents of other countries. And all of them are interested in continuing and developing fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

At the meeting with Chief Executive Officer and shareholder of the Dutch Damen Shipyards Group Arnout Damen, the sides expressed satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation agreed to develop it further.

The parties noted great opportunities for the company in manufacturing various ships for the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, as well as increasing the number of new tankers, dry cargo ships and ferries.

The meeting with the Fortescue Future Industries turned out to be productive as well. The sides noted that the memorandum signed last month between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the company provided for implementation of a project to produce 12,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy in Azerbaijan. The importance of cooperation on the project to produce hydrogen, including green hydrogen in Azerbaijan was highlighted as well.

At another meeting with Kromatix SA company, it was decided that the technologies of the company will be used during the ongoing reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. CEO of Kromatix SA Rafic Hanbali also expressed the plans of the company to establish an enterprise in Azerbaijan, in particular, in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

President Ilham Aliyev and Chief Executive Officer of BP Bernard Looney also had an opportunity to meet in Davos. The sides hailed BP’s long-term activity in Azerbaijan and discussed the transition of energy projects of Azerbaijan to a new stage, increase of gas volume, active participation of BP in renewable energy projects, expansion of existing projects.

So far, President Ilham Aliyev also conducted productive discussions with President of Global Affairs at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Jared Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg Group Cees 't Hart, President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, President of Latvia Egils Levits, First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink, and Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.

"Never in my political life have I made a promise and then not stood behind it. All the promises I made have been kept. The other thing is that I don’t give many of them, because I prefer to show the results. There are a lot of talks, a lot of statements, and a lot of announcements, all of which then completely disappear," President Ilham Aliyev said, while being interviewed by the China's CGTN TV channel in Davos.

The agenda of the Davos Forum covers a broad spectrum of topics, starting from energy security, transport connectivity, sustainable development to food security, climate change and many others. And Azerbaijan’s opinion on critical issues, which are of concern to the world community, is important to be heard.

