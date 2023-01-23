Azerbaijan's average monthly wage to rise in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The average monthly wage in Azerbaijan will rise to 900 manat ($529.02) in 2023, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Labor and Social Policy Committee Musa Guliyev said at today's meeting of the Committee, Trend reports.

He noted that this amount exceeds the previous year's figure by 100 manat ($58.78).

Following the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated January 5, 2023, the minimum monthly wage has been increased since January 1, 2023. This indicator grew by 15 percent from 300 manat ($176.3) to 345 manat ($202.79). In total, the increase in the minimum wage and salary under the unified tariff (price) table is supposed to cover 700,000 people. Raising the minimum wage has a positive effect on the country's average wage growth as well.

Furthermore, according to the decree, the minimum pension will amount to 280 manat ($164.58), and benefits and pensions will also increase. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit its proposals to the head of state within ten days.