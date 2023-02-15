Construction of first industrial explosives manufacturing plant launched in Azerbaijan

“AzerBlast” Limited Liability Company (LLC), “AzerGold” CJSC’s subsidiary company, launched the construction of manufacturing plant which will produce explosives for industrial use.

In line with state policy on the socio-economic development of the regions, the facility covering 5,665 square meters in total is being built in Kepaz district, on 15 hectares area. The construction of the manufacturing plant, the annual production capacity of which is estimated at 31,000 tons, is planned to be completed and brought into service by the end of this year. The facility, which will be installed and equipped in compliance to modern process technologies, will produce the explosives for the mining and construction industry. On initial stage, the plant will produce 500 tons per month and 6,000 tons per year according to the current demand in the country. However, it aims to increase the production volume eventually in line with the growing demand, and thereupon to contribute to the non-oil exports of our country by making export supplies to the foreign markets.

The project targets to meet the demand for civil explosives in the mining and other industries, with the view to eliminate import dependency by ensuring an interrupted supply chain at mining and construction enterprises, and to increase employment opportunities in the region.

Notably, “AzerBlast” LLC, “AzerGold” CJSC’s subsidiary, specialized in the production of explosives for industrial use, was established based on public-private partnership model, and registered on March 9, 2021. 51% of the total shares of the subsidiary belong to “AzerGold” CJSC, while 49% to “DM Service” LLC.