AZPROMO talks establishment of Azerbaijan-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev has met with Directorate General for the Protection of Industrial Property of the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy Amedeo Teti, Trend reports citing AZPROMO.

The sides discussed the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Italy Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

AZPROMO noted that the officials exchanged views on the development of business cooperation between the two countries, as well as on the possibilities of holding an Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy totaled $652.695 million in January 2023.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for January 2023 decreased by 19 percent or $772 million against the same month of 2022, from $4.061 billion to $3.289 billion.