EU-Azerbaijan trade turnover climbs to record-high level - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The EU became the main trade partner of Azerbaijan in 2022, Peter Michalko, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports.

"Just got the latest statistics: 52 percent of Azerbaijani foreign trade is with the EU, 65.6 percent of exports goes to the EU market. The highest level ever," the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the European countries from January through December 2022 exceeded $27.3 billion.

The EU has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euros in Azerbaijan for 15 years of the EU Delegation's activity. Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in Azerbaijan jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan.