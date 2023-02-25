"Cahan Industrial Complex" will export 40,000 radiators (PHOTO)

“Cahan Industrial Complex”, a part of “Cahan Holding”, one of the leading companies in Azerbaijan, will export products to Uzbekistan. In this regard, on February 24, 2023, an agreement was signed between the Chairman of the Nakhchivan Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Vugar Abbasov, on behalf of the “Cahan Industrial Complex” and the Director of the Uzbekistan company “Azimut Plus”, Mahmudjon Shayusupov. In accordance with the agreement, “Cahan Industrial Complex” will export 40 000 radiators for domestic heating systems to Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony took place within the framework of the 1st Uzbek-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum, held in the capital Tashkent with the participation of the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov, and the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov. The forum was organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO with the support of the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.