Azerbaijan shares data on oil and gas exports for 2M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. According to operational data, Azerbaijan exported 4.1 million tons of oil, or 80.3 percent of the oil produced in the country (5.1 million tons) from January through February 2023, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Parviz Shahbazov.

"In addition, we exported 4.3 billion cubic meters of gas or 53.75 percent of the total volume of gas produced in the country (8 billion cubic meters)," the minister said.

According to the tweet, gas production increased by 4 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil in 2022. In the reporting period, oil production amounted to 32.6 million tons, and gas production increased by 6.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021. In addition, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported, which is 47.7 percent of the total volume of natural gas produced in the country (46.7 billion cubic meters).