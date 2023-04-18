Baku City Circuit reveals Azerbaijani economy's revenues from F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought revenues in the amount of $500 million over the first four years of the competition to the Azerbaijani economy, National Press Officer for the Baku City Circuit operating company Turab Teymurov told Trend.

According to Teymurov, the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also make a big contribution to the country's economy, thanks to the arrival of the largest number of fans this year.

"The benefits that these competitions will bring to the Azerbaijani economy will be calculated and made public," he added.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku with the participation of 10 teams.