Top hotels in Baku center occupied by F-1 fans amid upcoming race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. In connection with the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, rooms in all central hotels of Azerbaijan's capital Baku have been occupied, the Azerbaijan Hotel Association told Trend.

"With regard to the races, large hotels located in the city center took in a lot of tourists. Hotels that are slightly away from the racetrack are more than 70 percent full. This is a very good result for the season. Small hotels are also crowded. There are many wealthy people among the fans of Formula 1, and thereby tourists prefer more comfortable and chain hotels located in the city center. Most of the hotel rooms are booked by citizens from Türkiye, Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the US and European countries," the association said.

"Moreover, hotel prices have increased compared to previous months, varying according to the category of hotels and services provided. The services for tourists also include the organization of intracity trips and visits to the regions of the country," the association added.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku.

The first Formula One Grand Prix held in Azerbaijan was the 2016 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Baku City Circuit.

The previous F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place in 2022. Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team took the first place, followed by Sergio Pérez (Team Red Bull) and George Russell (Team Mercedes).