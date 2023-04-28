Azerbaijan’s real estate registrations up by over %75 in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The number of real estate properties for which ownership rights have been registered this year has increased, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to statistics, some 129,751 property rights were registered from January through March 2023, which is 76.9 percent more than during the same time in the previous year, including 22,223 (17.1 percent) for primary registration, and 107,528 (82.9 percent) for re-registration.

The number of initial property registrations increased by 23.6 percent from January through March 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Some 11,458 objects, for which ownership was registered, were private houses and country houses, 22,451 apartments, 93,097 land plots, 753 non-residential buildings, 1,797 non-residential areas, 163 property complexes, 32 multi-story residential buildings in the first quarter of 2023.

During the reporting period, some 22,323 properties registered by the state belong to Baku, and the remaining properties to the regions.