Azerbaijani finance minister to join meeting of Asian Dev't Bank's Board of Governors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov will take part in the 56th meeting of the Asian Development Bank`s (ADB) Board of Governors, which will be held in South Korea, Trend reports.

The theme of this year's annual meeting is "The Rebirth of Asia: Reconstruction, Reconciliation and Reform."

It is expected that about 5,000 people will participate in the event, including ministers of finance, central bank governors, senior officials, representatives of the private sector, international organizations and organizations of civil society, youth, academic community and the media.

Moreover, in 2022, the ADB allocated $117.3 million to finance projects in Azerbaijan. The bank also raised an additional $92.9 million in the form of co-financing.

The Asian Development Bank has started preparing a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Azerbaijan for 2024-2028.