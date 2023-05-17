UAE publishes world's first cybersecurity guide - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The UAE published a cybersecurity guide in 2022, Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the Cyber Security Department at the UAE government, said in a video message during the GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 International Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Kuwaiti, this guide covers most aspects of the telecommunications sector, including 5G and GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications), as well as ISO (International Organization for Standardization) systems in the field of cybersecurity.

"As soon as this guide is effectively applied, it will be recognized as the basis in the field of telecommunications technologies. In March, together with OIC-CERT [Computer Emergency Response Team] and the national mobile operator, we organized the first workshop on adapting the cybersecurity manual," he said.

Kuwaiti also added that in order to support the UAE's ambitions for global leadership in the field of cybersecurity, the UAE Security Council has organized an appropriate ecosystem that will allow everyone to cope with cyber incidents.