Construction of Azerbaijan's 'Zangilan' tanker contributes to dev't of shipbuilding industry - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan's "Zangilan" tanker has been launched for the next stage of construction, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

As the minister noted, this versatile ship is the fourth oil tanker under construction at the Baku Shipyard, and the second tanker designed for carrying petrochemical products.

"The construction of this tanker is a significant contribution to the implementation of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan's territory. It also aids in the successful execution of oil and gas projects and the development of the local shipbuilding industry," the publication says.

The "Zangilan" tanker was launched in Azerbaijan, it is being built at the Baku Shipyard LLC by order of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

The length of the tanker is 141 meters, the width - 16.9 meters, height – six meters. The dead weight of the tanker at sea is 8,009 tons, the vessel is equipped with the most modern equipment, including two main engines of 1200 kW each, cargo pumps, a ventilation system, navigation devices and a separator. The speed of the vessel can reach 10 knots per hour. It has six cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,212 cubic meters.