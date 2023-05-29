Azerbaijan's Lachin Agro-Industrial Park to operate dozens of enterprises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Work continues to establish industrial, service and educational institutions, and to increase employment in Azerbaijan's Lachin city, Chief Coordinator of the Great Return Program Elnur Abdullayev told Trend.

According to him, 1,169 people will be employed at the enterprises which will be opened to provide employment for the population.

"Enterprises in the food, industrial, creative, textile, educational, tourism and service sectors will be established. Currently, 226 residents of Lachin are employed at seven enterprises. A total of 46 enterprises will operate in the agro-industrial park, 80 percent of which will start working until the end of summer," he added.

Lachin city was liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war. Following the liberation, a big restoration and reconstruction work has been launched in the city.