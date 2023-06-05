Azerbaijan to establish industrial park in Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. An industrial park will be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the "State Program for the Social and Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027", approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, foreign exports of industrial products produced in the park will be stimulated, state support and investments will be attracted in competitive industries, contributing to increased export potential, the provision of resources and services in this area will be strengthened through innovation, as well as public-private partnerships.

Measures will be implemented in Nakhchivan to support the production of products of large enterprises both within the country and to expand access to foreign markets. Along with this, the possibilities of creating industries based on the available natural resources and raw materials base will be expanded.

Moreover, in Nakhchivan, the state will actively participate in the establishment of infrastructure to support the development of the industrial sector, and the launch of the Sharur industrial quarter will be ensured.

Currently, seven industrial parks - Sumgayit Chemical İndustrial Park, Mingachevir, Garadagh, Balakhani, Pirallahi, Aghdam, and “Araz Valley Economic Zone” are operating in Azerbaijan.