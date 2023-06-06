Azerbaijan may allocate more funds for reconstruction in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Additional funds in the amount of 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) are planned to be allocated for expenses related to accelerating construction, restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur districts, Trend reports.

Within the updated state budget for 2023, the expenditures should amount to 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion). The matter is currently under discussion at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

It is proposed to approve the revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 in the amount of 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), expenditures - 36.5 billion manat ($21.4 billion).