Azerbaijan, Iran agree to boost bridge construction over Astarachay river

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. An agreement has been reached between Azerbaijan and Iran to complete the construction of a road bridge across the Astarachay river and put it into operation within the next four months, Trend reports.

Iranian media outlets say this agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Mustafayev expressed gratitude for the regular high-level meetings, referring to the recent meeting held at the Iranian border of the Astara city.

He also invited the Iranian minister to visit Azerbaijan to develop ties between Tehran and Baku.

The foundation of a new bridge across the Astarachay river was laid on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran on January 25, 2022. The construction of the bridge with a length of 89 meters and a width of 30 meters is planned to be completed as soon as possible.