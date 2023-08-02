Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan inaugurates pick-up point of Wildberries

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. International online platform Wildberries has launched sales in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the company, this will give Azerbaijan's citizens access to a wide range of products, and local entrepreneurs will obtain an opportunity to access foreign markets.

The first pick-up point has already opened in Baku, located at: 45B Sabit Orujov street, Baku.

Wildberries is a marketplace for clothing, footwear, electronics, children's products, household goods, and many other goods.

Azerbaijan has become the eighth country in which Wildberries has a presence. The market has high prospects for growth in e-commerce, both in terms of distribution, and business development, all underpinned by increased trade between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian countries.

