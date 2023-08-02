Azerbaijan inaugurates pick-up point of Wildberries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. International online platform Wildberries has launched sales in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the company, this will give Azerbaijan's citizens access to a wide range of products, and local entrepreneurs will obtain an opportunity to access foreign markets.

The first pick-up point has already opened in Baku, located at: 45B Sabit Orujov street, Baku.

Wildberries is a marketplace for clothing, footwear, electronics, children's products, household goods, and many other goods.

Azerbaijan has become the eighth country in which Wildberries has a presence. The market has high prospects for growth in e-commerce, both in terms of distribution, and business development, all underpinned by increased trade between Russia, Azerbaijan, and Central Asian countries.