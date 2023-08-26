Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 26 August 2023
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

August 14

1.7

August 21

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 22

1.7

August 16

1.7

August 23

1.7

August 17

1.7

August 24

1.7

August 18

1.7

August 25

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0176 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0071 manat and amounted to 1.8464 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

August 14

1.8592

August 21

1.8503

August 15

1.8544

August 22

1.8544

August 16

1.8561

August 23

1.8463

August 17

1.8477

August 24

1.8482

August 18

1.8500

August 25

1.8327

Average rate per week

1.8535

Average rate per week

1.8464

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0181 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

August 14

0.0170

August 21

0.0182

August 15

0.0176

August 22

0.0181

August 16

0.0175

August 23

0.0180

August 17

0.0181

August 24

0.0180

August 18

0.0182

August 25

0.0180

Average rate per week

0.0177

Average rate per week

0.0180

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0031 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0004 manats and amounted to 0.0631 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

August 14

0.0625

August 21

0.0625

August 15

0.0628

August 22

0.0625

August 16

0.0628

August 23

0.0625

August 17

0.0628

August 24

0.0625

August 18

0.0627

August 25

0.0656

Average rate per week

0.0627

Average rate per week

0.0631
