Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
August 14
|
1.7
|
August 21
|
1.7
|
August 15
|
1.7
|
August 22
|
1.7
|
August 16
|
1.7
|
August 23
|
1.7
|
August 17
|
1.7
|
August 24
|
1.7
|
August 18
|
1.7
|
August 25
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0176 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0071 manat and amounted to 1.8464 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
August 14
|
1.8592
|
August 21
|
1.8503
|
August 15
|
1.8544
|
August 22
|
1.8544
|
August 16
|
1.8561
|
August 23
|
1.8463
|
August 17
|
1.8477
|
August 24
|
1.8482
|
August 18
|
1.8500
|
August 25
|
1.8327
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8535
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8464
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0181 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
August 14
|
0.0170
|
August 21
|
0.0182
|
August 15
|
0.0176
|
August 22
|
0.0181
|
August 16
|
0.0175
|
August 23
|
0.0180
|
August 17
|
0.0181
|
August 24
|
0.0180
|
August 18
|
0.0182
|
August 25
|
0.0180
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0177
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0180
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0031 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0004 manats and amounted to 0.0631 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
August 14
|
0.0625
|
August 21
|
0.0625
|
August 15
|
0.0628
|
August 22
|
0.0625
|
August 16
|
0.0628
|
August 23
|
0.0625
|
August 17
|
0.0628
|
August 24
|
0.0625
|
August 18
|
0.0627
|
August 25
|
0.0656
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0627
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0631