Baku holds event dedicated to first gas supply from Absheron gas condensate field (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. An event was held today on the occasion of the supply of the first gas from the Absheron gas condensate field, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, speaking at the event with an introductory speech, said that the start of production at the Absheron gas condensate field is important for the country and the companies involved in the project.

The year 2023 has been declared the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in the country by the relevant decree of the head of Azerbaijan. The Minister of Economy said that the first gas supply from the Absheron gas condensate field was carried out this year, which is significant for Azerbaijan.

He said that work on the second stage of the development of the Absheron gas condensate field is continuing intensively. Successful cooperation in the energy sector has turned our country into a reliable partner at the international level. The signing ceremony of the agreement between SOCAR, Total Energies, and ADNOC on the sale of a 30 percent share in the Absheron gas condensate field took place on August 4. He highlighted that this is another evidence of a favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the strategic importance of launching the Absheron field at a time when the importance of gas supply sources in the world is determined by the safety factor. He said that Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy supplier is growing accordingly, and the demand for our country's energy resources is growing. Shahbazov stressed that the Absheron field will not only diversify the sources of gas production and consumption in Azerbaijan but will also become an important source of additional gas supplies to Europe.

In addition, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf highlighted the development of the Absheron gas condensate field, an important step taken over the past years jointly with international partners. He said that the Absheron gas condensate field will make a valuable contribution to increasing the country's production potential and strengthening its international position. Rovshan Najaf also outlined the work done in the framework of fulfilling the instructions of the head of state regarding the second stage of development of the Absheron gas condensate field.

Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of TotalEnergies, expressed satisfaction with the start of production at the Absheron gas condensate field and said that cooperation with SOCAR and ADNOC, which recently joined the project, will be strengthened. He outlined the work currently being carried out jointly with partner companies on the next stage of development of the Absheron gas condensate field. Pouyanne highlighted that the Absheron project fully complies with TotalEnergies' obligations to switch to low-carbon energy.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director for Low-Carbon Solutions and International Development at ADNOC, expressed satisfaction with participating in the event dedicated to the production of the first gas from the Absheron field, saying that this project is another important stage in the strategic ties and energy partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan. The Executive Director said that ADNOC will make an important contribution to this strategic project based on its many years of rich experience in the field of low-carbon energy production.

After the speeches, a video was shown dedicated to the beginning of the development of the Absheron gas condensate field.